2 NY men charged with used cooking oil theft at Massachusetts restaurants

Two men were charged with stealing cooking oil from two Beverly, Massachusetts, restaurants, on Friday. This is the second used cooking oil theft at the businesses this month.

Beverly police responded to a report of suspicious activity at the Anchor Pub & Grille at 20 Cabot Street at around 5:08 a.m. Friday.

Officers arrived and found two people and a white van parked in front of the restaurant. Officers also saw fresh oil and grease on the ground coming from the Beverly House of Pizza at 24 Cabot Street.

Jesus del Orbe Escolastico, 28, and Osmin Velasquez Ramos, 21, both from Yonkers, New York, were arrested after an on-scene investigation.

The two men were arraigned in Beverly District Court on Friday.

The incident was originally reported by a man driving past the area. Prosecutors said the man stopped to ask Orbe Escolastico and Velasquez Ramos what they were doing, who then told him they worked at Anchor Pub & Grille. The man then called the police.

Velasquez Ramos' lawyer said the 21-year-old was hired to do a job and didn't know what he was doing was illegal.

Both men were charged with two counts of breaking into a depository, possession of a burglarious instrument and vandalizing property. They are being held on a $5,000 bail.

Police were able to recover the stolen oil. They estimate it's worth around $2,750.

This is the second time this month that Beverly police have made arrests related to used cooking oil theft. Three teenagers from Worcester were arrested on Oct. 10 following a similar incident in which used cooking oil was stolen from Anchor Pub & Grille and the Beverly House of Pizza.

Used cooking oil is sometimes sold for recycling into products such as biofuel, police said.