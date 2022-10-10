'She was one in a million,' Friend mourns 25-year-old North Andover woman killed in Uber crash

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TV

BOSTON - Friends and family of Urushi Madani are mourning the loss of the North Andover native and her friend Delanie Fekert of New York. The 25-year-old women were killed in a three-car crash in Boston over the weekend.

"It's just weighing heavy on our hearts we couldn't be there to protect her," said her best friend and former roommate Jillian Milch. "Roosh and I, we lived together for 4 years, we were just totally inseparable."

The women were ridesharing in a 2007 Lexus SUV on 93 North Saturday when at approximately 10 p.m. they were hit from behind by a tow truck near exit 20. A third car hit the tow truck at an angle. The tow truck driver and the driver of the third car involved were not hurt.

"She just graduated in 2021 with her doctorate in physical therapy. She hadn't even completed a full year as a physical therapist after all that time, same with Delanie," said Milch.

The girls all met at Quinnipiac University and maintained their friendship over the years.

Milch told WBZ-TV that using apps like Uber and Lyft feels like the safest thing to do going out.

"It's a second language to people of our age, who's going to call the Uber, let's take the Uber, but any time you get in a vehicle there's always that factor of an accident," she said.

Now an unexpected tragedy has taken away a friend who was more like a sister to Milch.

"We always said we're more like sisters than we are friends," she said.

Milch is reminiscing on the moments the two shared with photos saved to a dedicated album for Urushi. "She was one in a million. She was just the best."

Both families are taking the time to grieve the two beautiful young girls, taken too soon.

The driver of the Uber, a 53-year-old Revere man, is at Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation will determine whether criminal charges are warranted in the crash.

In a statement to WBZ-TV an Uber spokesperson said "Our hearts go out to the families of Delanie Fekert and Urushi Madani as they cope with this unexpected tragedy. We are working on getting in touch with the driver and hope he makes a full recovery."