Unresponsive person pulled from water off Nantasket Beach in Massachusetts

An unresponsive person was pulled from the water off Nantasket Beach Saturday afternoon in Hull, Massachusetts.

Massachusetts State Police said their Marine Unit and the United States Coast Guard were searching the water and beach after reports of a capsized boat. An unresponsive person was found in the water and CPR was performed. The person's current condition is unknown and their identity has not been released.

"At this time, preliminary information does not indicate any outstanding individuals or vessels," said State Police in a statement.

WBZ-TV has a crew on the scene and will have more information as soon as it becomes available.