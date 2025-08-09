Watch CBS News
Unresponsive person pulled from water off Nantasket Beach in Massachusetts

By
Victoria D
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Victoria D. is a digital producer for CBS Boston. Before joining CBS Boston in 2023, Victoria had already worked in journalism in both New York and Boston for more than 10 years.
/ CBS Boston

An unresponsive person was pulled from the water off Nantasket Beach Saturday afternoon in Hull, Massachusetts.

Massachusetts State Police said their Marine Unit and the United States Coast Guard were searching the water and beach after reports of a capsized boat. An unresponsive person was found in the water and CPR was performed. The person's current condition is unknown and their identity has not been released.

"At this time, preliminary information does not indicate any outstanding individuals or vessels," said State Police in a statement.

WBZ-TV has a crew on the scene and will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

