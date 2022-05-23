"Nice little surprise," United First Parish Church in Quincy has crypts of 2 U.S. presidents

United First Parish Church in Quincy has crypts of 2 U.S. presidents in basement

United First Parish Church in Quincy has crypts of 2 U.S. presidents in basement

QUINCY - Massachusetts is tied to a great deal of American history, but some of it is hidden away.

In the basement of the United First Parish Church in Quincy there are crypts of two American presidents - the second president, John Adams and his son, the sixth president, John Quincy Adams - along with their first ladies.

Kelly Brotzman works in the same basement and I stumbled upon this important piece of history while doing a story recently on her prison brook program.

"Yeah, so these are my neighbors, my office neighbors. They are nice and quiet. Not many people can say they have presidential corpses as their office neighbors," Brotzman told WBZ-TV. "There is a wreath laying every year on John Quincy's birthday and John Adams' birthday. The National Guard comes and they do a big ceremony and everything."

Brotzman admitted she didn't know that all of this was here when she took the job.

"I knew that it was a historic building when I came for the interview and I knew it was something of importance, but I had no idea that literally I would be right across the hall from a presidential crypt," she said.

Now she's taken it upon herself to read up on her shared space mates.

"It's a little bonus for our volunteers, and people who come to donate books to us all. We will often bring them back here and it's a nice little surprise."

For more information about the United First Parish Church, which is also known as the Church of the Presidents, click here.