Undocumented immigrants make RMV appointments to apply for Massachusetts driver's licenses

REVERE - Starting July 1, undocumented immigrants living in Massachusetts will be able to apply for driver's licenses.

Raul Averdano, a 74-year-old undocumented Colombian immigrant, is a helper getting people to the market and food pantry, and doing so, he admits, without a legal driver's license.

"Not having it is the critical issue. Having it, it's a relief and finally he'll be able to do things legally," he said through an interpreter.

He's now getting help booking an online appointment with the Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) at La Collaborativa in Chelsea, one of thousands of undocumented immigrants who can apply with the Work and Family Mobility Act taking effect July 1.

Mauricio Lopera, a 30-year-old Colombian immigrant and construction worker, said it's also essential.

"He needs to be able to go from site to site, that's his livelihood," said an interpreter. "And another one is to be able to reduce risk, so if you're driving you're stressed." Fearing deportation, he said, if he's ever pulled over admitting he's also been driving illegally.

The RMV anticipates 1,000 more customers a day at its locations just in the first six months and insisted it has been ramping up to meet the influx with extended hours and staff.

"We're still in the process of hiring more and we have some more hiring goals in the month of July. As we meet those goals we'll continue to add more appointments," said Colleen Ogilvie of the RMV. Already, there are driver manuals written in 15 languages and the RMV is pledging to have interpreters at the ready. It's logistics for the state and also applicants, who need proof of identification, birth and Massachusetts residency.

Advocates who have pushed for this law for 20 years believe it's about safety that's already been demonstrated in other states.

"The number of hit-and-run accidents have decreased because people feel safety in knowing that, well now I have this driver's license that won't put me at risk and I don't want to put others at risk as well," said Chrystel Murrieta Ruiz, a co-chair with Driving Families Forward.

Lopera said it's about time and benefits what he says are hard-working communities of immigrants.

"He knows in this state there's jobs and opportunities everywhere which they can't access if they rely on their feet," said an interpreter.

Appointments begin July 3 and the RMV said some locations in the state are already booked out through late July.