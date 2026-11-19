Have some old scratch tickets lying around? Dozens of big Massachusetts Lottery prizes are set to expire in the next month if no one turns in their winning tickets.

The Lottery said prizes for several different scratch ticket games will expire on Dec. 18, 2026. The games, which launched between 2022 and 2024, are no longer for sale but some substantial winners are still unclaimed.

In the $4,000,000 Mayhem game, there is one unclaimed $1 million prize. The odds of winning $1 million in the $10 game are 1 in 2,016,000. There are also six unclaimed $5,000 prizes, and 95 unclaimed tickets worth $1,000.

The $2 Bingo scratch ticket has four remaining $50,000 prizes and 138 unclaimed $1,000 prizes.

The $5 Diamonds and Dollars game has 17 unclaimed $5,000 prizes and 18 unclaimed $1,000 prizes.

And the $10,000 Win All scratch ticket, which sold for $1, has one $1,000 prize remaining.

The other expiring games with unclaimed prizes in smaller amounts are the Merry & Bright Blowout, $10,000 Merry & Bright and the State of Winning promotional ticket.

Winners can go to any lottery seller to claim a prize under $601. Prizes up to $5,000 can be claimed on your phone using the Mass Lottery app. Prizes up to $103,000 can be picked up at Lottery claim centers in Braintree, Dorchester, Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield and Worcester.

Any winning ticket worth more than $103,000 has to be brought to Lottery headquarters in Dorchester.