Jordan Clayton had 22 points to help Massachusetts hold on for a 66-62 victory over Loyola Chicago on Sunday.

Clayton also had six assists, five rebounds and four steals for the Minutemen (4-2). Abdullah Ahmed and Dwayne Wimbley Jr. both scored nine with Ahmed adding 13 rebounds and five blocks.

Jayden Dawson led the Ramblers (4-4) with 19 points. Loyola Chicago also got 12 points, five assists and two steals from Guillaume Grotzinger. Ryan Agarwal finished with eight points and two steals.

Clayton scored 13 points in the first half and UMass went into halftime trailing 28-24. UMass used a 16-2 second-half run to come back from a 10-point deficit and take the lead at 54-50 with 4:58 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Clayton scored nine second-half points.

Up next: UMass plays Eastern Michigan on the road on Wednesday, and Loyola Chicago hosts Augustana (IL) on Friday.