UMass Boston students forced out of residence hall after pipe bursts

Students who live in one UMass Boston residence hall were forced to move out while the school works to fix a pipe that burst.

"We're worried about mold, and it smells and if we are going to be able to move back in," a student named Peighton said.

Students at the East Residence Hall at UMass Boston were packing up bags of their belongings and moving out Wednesday after the burst pipe caused flooding throughout the building on Monday night.

"It smells of mildew just in general," said student Samson Blum. "I grabbed as much as I could, even though Monday was supposed to be my laundry day."

Blum said students are being kept in the dark and can't get a clear answer on when they can move back in. Without family nearby, he's been couch surfing for the last two days.

"They haven't been giving us much information at all," Blum said. "I've heard most stuff from like professors that also don't know much."

Students like Peighton that went back into the dorm on Wednesday to gather belongings say they saw significant damage.

"I noticed that my ceiling was wet, and they tore out the ceiling that was in front of my room," Peighton said. "And we already had water damage from earlier in the year."

It's a major interruption for students. Some were moved to the Mount Ida campus in Newton which is 15 miles away. Others are staying in nearby hotels, and some are commuting to and from family homes.

"It is a big issue, because I have to drive home and to school every day," said student Kaio Pancini. "So far this week I have spent over $100 on gas."

The university said it is focused on the safety and security of students and urge students to reach out if they don't have accommodations set up yet.