Ukrainians in Massachusetts not feeling reassured about aid following President Trump's criticism

President Donald Trump has been steadily increasing his criticism of Ukraine and while he said he's trying to bring an end to the fighting, it's not bringing much reassurance to Ukrainians and aid workers in Massachusetts.

Nearly three years ago, Russia launches its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a war that has reshaped global politics and tested international alliances but impacted Ukrainian communities abroad and in the United States.

"It was, of course, the nightmare," said Ukrainian Anna Dybovyk. Born in Ukraine, Dubovyk watched helplessly as war engulfed her homeland. From Massachusetts, she turned to advocacy, worried for her family in the center of the war zone, while she was stateside with no way to help.

Trump calls Zelenskyy a dictator

"I'm doing my best to be [an] active member of [the] Ukrainian community," said Dubovyk.

But as the war drags on, her confidence in U.S. support is fading, especially with a shift in leadership.

"Trump administration is very different from Biden administration," said Dubovyk.

President Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, claiming he refuses to negotiate peace. Zelenskyy maintains he hasn't been included in peace talks.

"I could have made a deal for Ukraine that would have given them almost all of the land and no people would have been killed," said President Trump.

On social media, the president called Zelenskyy a dictator and expressed frustration, claiming that the U.S. has has provided more aid than Europe. According to the State Department, the U.S. has sent more than $65 billion in military aid since Russia's 2022 invasion.

Despite political debate, grassroots efforts continue.

Fear for aid as U.S. support declines

"It makes our work even more important," said Susan Mathison. Her New England-based nonprofit Common Man for Ukraine provides humanitarian aid to children in Ukrainian war zones, work she said is more critical than ever as U.S. aid declines.

"We will be delivering food, sleeping bags, generators and solar lanterns to children in safe houses and frontline villages," said Mathison. She fears dwindling American support could make relief efforts even more dangerous.

Mathison said one thing hasn't changed - Ukrainians' resolve.

"They're committed to their independence, they're committed to democracy," said Mathison.