Thousands of Uber and Lyft drivers across Massachusetts parked their cars Tuesday, rallying in Dorchester to demand better pay, greater transparency and stronger protections as their newly certified union negotiates a first of its kind contract with rideshare companies.

Roughly 70,000 unionized app-based drivers in Massachusetts are in the midst of negotiating with Uber and Lyft, which drivers say have reduced their share of fares while the costs of gas, vehicle maintenance and other expenses continue to rise.

"We need an opportunity to take care of our family. We need opportunities to take care of myself too," said Jean-Fredo Catulle, who has completed more than 23,000 trips as a local rideshare driver.

Gregorio Rodriguez, who has driven for 12 years, says he's made 55,000 trips, and often he has little idea how much he will earn from individual rides.

"They charge whatever they want, and we get whatever they decide to give us. We don't know what we're going to get," Rodriguez said.

Negotiations underway with Uber, Lyft

The App Drivers Union's acting principal officer, Mike Vartabedian, said negotiations with Uber and Lyft are underway, but progress has been slower than they had hoped.

"We've got some tentative agreements, but things are moving slower than we would like and we haven't even gotten to economics yet," Vartabedian said.

He described Tuesday's rally as a show of force intended to demonstrate the drivers' commitment to securing a contract.

"These drivers are willing to do what it takes to get a fair contract that's fair for them, fair for their families, a fair deactivation process, fair pay, transparency," Vartabedian said.

Beyond wages, the union is seeking protection against what drivers describe as unfair deactivations, which can leave workers unable to access the apps they rely on for income.

Contract would be first of its kind

The negotiations could produce the first union contract of its kind for rideshare drivers in the United States. Vartabedian said more than 100 drivers are serving on the bargaining committee, with negotiations translated into 10 languages.

"It's a big group and it's a very diverse group. Bargaining has been very exciting," he said.

Uber did not respond to WBZ's request for comment ahead of deadline.

Lyft said they have been bargaining in good faith with the App Drivers Union and are "committed to reaching an agreement that helps drivers succeed while keeping rideshare affordable and safe for Massachusetts riders."

While a contract could mean higher wages and stronger protections for drivers, an economist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology said riders will likely end up paying more.

Christopher Knittel, a professor of applied economics at MIT's Sloan School of Management, said businesses frequently pass some of their increased operating costs along to customers.

"Typically, when the costs of running a business go up, whether it's coming from increasing wages or increasing gas prices, some of those costs get passed on to the consumers," Knittel said.

Knittel said rising costs have put pressure on both drivers and the companies they work for.

"There's less to go around in an environment with high gas prices," Knittel said. "So, it's not too surprising that has come to a head and they're fighting over their pieces of the pie, effectively."

He also described the Massachusetts negotiations as a potential model for rideshare drivers elsewhere in the country.

"I would imagine if they're successful, other states or other drivers in other states are going to look to Massachusetts as a model of how to organize and how to negotiate for better wages," Knittel said.

For drivers like Rodriguez, the fight comes down to earning enough to make ends meet.

"We have very, very unfair payments, very low payments, and that's what we're here for," Rodriguez said at the rally.