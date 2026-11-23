An Uber Eats driver thought he was just going to make a delivery to an elderly neighborhood in Carver, Massachusetts, but ended up being a hero in the right place at the right time. The customer had fallen and was calling for help.

"I went over there, picked up their medicine. It was Tylenol and ginger ale, so obviously the person wasn't feeling well," said Brandon McSorley. "I could hear like a faint calling. I thought it was potentially someone telling me to go away or something like that."

He says when he arrived, he knocked on the door and a light came on. He felt something was off, so as he walked back to his car, he began calling the customer. When she didn't answer his call, or call back after a few minutes, he went to check at the door again.

"The woman who was in the house must have crawled closer to the front of the house, and at that point I could hear her saying 'please help I have fallen,'" said McSorley.

Brandon McSorley helped rescue a woman who had fallen in her home in Carver, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

He began looking through a window of the home, and he could see her on the ground. He called 911 for help. Carver EMS says she had been lying on the floor for 45 minutes.

"She was at the risk of being there a while if he did not come upon her," said Carver EMS Chief Michael Ryan. "She didn't have a phone, the other thing she did not have is a Life Alert."

"They were able to make entry into the building, and get her the treatment she needed," said Carver Police Chief Matthew Rayner. "A little voice in his head was telling him something was wrong here, and he followed up on it."

"From what I understand, she is expected to make a full recovery," Ryan said.

And to think, McSorley was simply doing deliveries to make some extra cash for his family this holiday season.

"Thankfully just being at the right place and the right time you know, that's essentially what happened," said McSorley.