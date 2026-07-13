Uber driver charged with attacking passenger at Logan Airport in Boston due in court

An Uber driver accused of attacking one of his passengers before dropping him off at Logan Airport is due in court in Boston Monday.

The driver, 23-year-old Leonard Bacon of Lowell, was arrested Sunday, two days after the incident.

Massachusetts State Police said a man walked into Terminal C around 5:30 a.m. Friday and told investigators he was physically assaulted by his Uber driver before he was dropped off at the airport.

Massachusetts State Police at Terminal C in Logan Airport on Friday, July 10, 2026. CBS Boston

The man was taken to a hospital with what police said were "non-life-threatening injuries."

Troopers searched for Bacon for two days before arresting him at a home in Lowell. There's no word yet on a motive.

Bacon is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. He will be arraigned Monday in East Boston District Court.

"We are horrified by this reported violence. We've been in touch with the rider to check in with them, and hope they make a full and swift recovery. The driver's access to the Uber platform was removed as soon as we were made aware of this," an Uber spokesperson said in a statement.

"Our specialized team has been in touch with law enforcement, and we will continue to do whatever we can to support their investigation."

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.