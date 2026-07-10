Uber driver allegedly assaults passenger before drop-off at Logan Airport

An Uber driver allegedly assaulted a passenger before dropping them off at Logan Airport early Friday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police said that the man walked into Terminal C just before 5:30 a.m. with visible injuries and said that they had been assaulted by their rideshare driver before he was dropped off. He was taken to a nearby Boston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver fled the scene, according to police. They have not been identified.

Uber said that it had immediately removed the driver's access to the platform when it learned of the incident.

"We are horrified by this reported violence. We've been in touch with the rider to check in with them, and hope they make a full and swift recovery," a spokesperson said in the statement. "Our specialized team has been in touch with law enforcement, and we will continue to do whatever we can to support their investigation."

Thousands of passengers take rideshares to Logan Airport every day. Some riders are calling for the services to install recording devices, such as cameras, inside vehicles.

"I know they do audio now for security and safety in Uber. I don't know in Lyft. Definitely anything they can do to get the audio or Anything that can save the customer," said Dean Isaacson, who is heading to Minnesota.

While others use different means to ensure they feel safe during their rideshare.

"I love that you can track. When my daughter is in an Uber, she always shares her location with me so she can share where she is," said Nat Leonard.

Leonard said she ensures that she requests a female driver when she's using rideshare apps.

"Especially late at night, I just feel safer having a woman. I think she feels safer as well," Leonard said.

While riders hope the incident is a one-off, they still feel left on edge.

"[It's] definitely scary when you hear that stuff for sure. Definitely not ideal," said Isaacson.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating what led up to the assault.