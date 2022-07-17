Uber crashes into Citizens Bank in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE -- An Uber crashed into a building in Cambridge late Saturday night causing significant damage. It happened at the Citizens Bank on Somerville Avenue around 11:10 p.m.

According to police, the 66-year-old man driving and the two passengers were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for minor injuries.

It appears the car was on Mass. Ave. because taking a left turn onto Somerville Avenue and crashing, police said.

The building and the car had significant damage. The Toyota Highlander was towed from the scene.

Police said they are still investigating the cause of the crash but it doesn't appear that the driver was impaired or distracted at the time.