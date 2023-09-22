Mansfield parts distribution center now part of expanded UAW strike against GM and Stellantis

Mansfield facility now part of expanded UAW strike against GM and Stellantis

MANSFIELD - The United Auto Workers expanded its historic strike against Detroit's Big Three automakers Friday to include General Motors and Stellantis parts distribution centers across 20 states, including Massachusetts.

UAW President Shawn Fain said during a Facebook Live address that workers at 38 GM and Stellantis facilities will walk off the job at noon local time.

The Boston Parts Distribution Center in Mansfield is one of those facilities, according to CBS News Detroit.

"We're not going to wait around forever for a fair contract," he said. "The companies know how to make this right."

Fain said Friday that significant progress had been made during negotiations with Ford but not with GM and Stellantis.

With Ford, the UAW made progress with profit sharing, the right to strike over plant closures, income security, the immediate conversion of all temporary employees and more.

"Ford is showing they are serious about reaching a deal at Ford and GM, it's a different story," said Fain.

Plants called to strike Friday

General Motors

Pontiac Redistribution, Pontiac, Mich.

Willow Run Redistribution, Belleville, Mich.

Ypsilanti Processing Center, Ypsilanti, Mich.

Davidson Road Processing Center, Burton, Mich.

Flint Processing Center, Swartz Creek, Mich.

Lansing Redistribution, Lansing, Mich.

Cincinnati Parts Distribution Westchester, Ohio

Denver Parts Distribution Aurora, Colo.

Hudson Parts Distribution Hudson, Wis.

Chicago Parts Distribution Bolingbrook, Ill

Reno Parts Distribution Center, Reno, Nev.

Rancho Cucamonga Parts, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Fort Worth Parts Distribution, Roanoke, Texas

Martinsburg Parts Distribution, Martinsburg, W. Va.

Jackson Parts Distribution, Brandon, Miss.

Charlotte Parts Distribution, Charlotte N.C.

Memphis AC Delco Parts Distribution, Memphis, Tenn.

Philadelphia Parts Distribution, Lang Horne, Pa.

Stellantis Distribution Centers

Marysville, Marysville, Mich.

Center Line Packing, Center Line, Mich.

Center Line Warehouse, Center Line, Mich.

Sherwood, Warren, Mich.

Warren Parts, Warren, Warren, Mich.

Quality Engineering Center, Auburn Hills, Mich.

Romulus, Romulus, Mich.

Cleveland, Streetsboro, Ohio

Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wis.

Minneapolis, Plymouth, Minn.

Denver, Commerce City, Colo.

Chicago, Naperville, Ill.

Los Angeles, Ontario, Calif.

Portland, Beaverton, Ore.

Atlanta, Morrow, Ga.

Winchester, Winchester, Va.

Orlando, Orlando, Fla.

Dallas, Carrollton, Texas

New York, Tappan, N.Y.

Boston, Mansfield, Mass.

Strikes come after UAW demands not met before contracts expired

This comes a week after UAW workers went on strike after demands were not met before contracts expired at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Until this point, the strikes were limited to roughly 13,000 workers and targeted one plant owned by each Detroit automaker. The targeted plants include the following:

General Motors Wentzville Assembly Plant in Missouri (UAW Local 2250, Region 4)

Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex (Local 12, Region 2B)

Ford Michigan Assembly Plant (Local 900, Region 1A)

Among the demands from UAW workers are a 36% pay increase, pension benefits for all employees, a four-day, 32-hour work week and more paid vacation time.

In addition, the UAW wants to see the two-tier wage structure eliminated.

For the latest UAW news, visit here.