How much does an average UAW worker make?

UAW strike day five: UAW plans to rally outside Stellantis HQ

(CBS DETROIT) - The union enters its sixth day striking against the Big Three Detroit automakers after its demands weren't meant before contracts expired last week. A key factor in those demands is a pay increase.

UAW President Shawn Fain continues negotiating and said autoworkers will target more factories if "serious progress" isn't reached by Friday.

While Ford, Stellantis and General Motors have counteroffered, no agreements have been made.

How much does an average UAW member make?

Most union workers receive an hourly wage.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, an average auto worker makes about $28 per hour. This wage increased about a dollar from the year before.

Pay also depends on a worker's tenure at the automaker. The UAW wants to see the Big Three eliminate this two-tiered wage structure.

Anyone who joined the company after 2007 is grouped in lower tiers, earning up to about $17 an hour. Members in the lower levels don't receive defined benefit positions.

The UAW wanted a 40% pay increase to match the pay increase of the CEOS at the Big Three.

They have since lowered the increase to 36% across a four-year contract.

In addition, the UAW is seeking pension benefits for all employees, a four-day, 32-hour work week and more paid vacation time.

Big Three continue to negotiate.

The Detroit automakers continue negotiating with the union, although counteroffers have yet to be accepted.

Stellantis recently offered to increase UAW workers' pay by 21% over four years, but UAW President Shawn Fain rejected the offer, saying," It's definitely a no-go."

Right now, about 13,000 workers are on strike at three plants, one each at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

The targeted factories include the following:

General Motors Wentzville Assembly Plant in Missouri (UAW Local 2250, Region 4)

Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex (Local 12, Region 2B)

Ford Michigan Assembly Plant (Local 900, Region 1A)

Fain has threatened to target additional factories if "serious progress" is not reached by noon on Friday, Sept. 22.