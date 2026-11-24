U2 is coming back to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts for the first time in ten years.

The band announced a new 2027 world tour Tuesday to promote "Carnaval de Luz," their first album of new music in nearly nine years.

They'll play 15 shows across the U.S. and Canada, starting next August in Miami. They're coming to Foxboro on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2027. Stephen Wilson Jr. will open for them.

The Edge, Bono, Larry Mullen Jr. and Adam Clayton of U2 at Peacock Theater on November 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Theo Wargo

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. The pre-sale registration opens today. Pre-sale starts Thursday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m.

This will be U2's first concert at Gillette Stadium since their 2017 tour.

The Irish quartet of Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. are celebrating 50 years together this year. They played the Paradise club in Boston during their first North American tour way back in 1980. They also played a memorable show at the 1,000-seat Somerville Theatre in Davis Square in 2009.

They spoke to CBS News Correspondent Anthony Mason earlier this month about heading out on the road again next year.

"That's our promise to our audience, is to try and have a shot at the best night of anybody's life," Bono said. "That's what we want out of our show."

The tour also marks Mullen's return. The drummer had to sit out U2's 2024 residency at Sphere in Las Vegas with a neck injury.

Gillette Stadium, the home of the New England Patriots, is 27 miles southwest of Boston.