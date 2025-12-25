U.S. launches strikes on ISIS targets in Nigeria, Trump says

The U.S. launched strikes on ISIS targets in Nigeria on Thursday, President Trump said.

"Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!" Mr. Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. "I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was."

Mr. Trump did not provide further details on the strikes, such as how many people were killed, who or what was specifically targeted, and how many strikes were carried out, other than to say they were "numerous perfect strikes.

In response to the president's statement, the Defense Department later posted on X an unclassified 9-second video that appeared to show a missile being launched from a military vessel.

In early November, Mr. Trump said that he had instructed the Pentagon to "prepare for possible action" in Nigeria after he alleged that Nigeria's government was not doing enough to combat the persecution of Christians there.

"If we attack, it will be fast, vicious and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!" Mr. Trump wrote on Nov. 1.

In response at the time, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote on social media that the "Department of War" — the Trump administration's preferred term for the Defense Department — was "preparing for action."

This also comes about a week after the U.S. conducted a series of strikes on ISIS targets in Syria in response to the killing of two U.S. soldiers and an interpreter.

Mr. Trump in November also said he would be designating Nigeria as a "country of particular concern."

Designating a "country of particular concern" under the 1998 International Religious Freedom Act is an executive prerogative that normally follows recommendations from both the congressionally mandated U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom and the State Department.

The State Department usually releases its annual Report on International Religious Freedom in the spring, but has not yet done so this year. The report may or may not include "particular concern" designations, which can be done at any time. And, such designations, which authorize U.S. penalties, do not necessarily impose sanctions.

The Nigerian government has rejected Mr. Trump's claims that it is not doing enough to protect Christians from violence. Analysts have said that while Christians are among those targeted, the majority of victims of armed groups are Muslims in Nigeria's Muslim-majority north, where most attacks occur.

Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu previously said on social media that the characterization of Nigeria as a religiously intolerant country does not reflect the national reality.

"Religious freedom and tolerance have been a core tenet of our collective identity and shall always remain so," Tinubu said. "Nigeria opposes religious persecution and does not encourage it. Nigeria is a country with constitutional guarantees to protect citizens of all faiths."

Nigeria was first placed on the "country of particular concern" list by the U.S. in 2020 in what the State Department called "systematic violations of religious freedom." But the designation did not single out attacks on Christians. The designation was lifted in 2023 in what many saw as a way to improve ties between the countries ahead of a visit by then-Secretary of State Antony Blinken.