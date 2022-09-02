Watch CBS News
Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton placed on IR; will miss at least first four weeks of season

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- The Patriots officially placed Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve on Thursday. The rookie receiver will now miss at least four games to begin the regular season.

Thornton, whom the Patriots drafted in the second round out of Baylor, recently underwent surgery to repair a fractured clavicle that he suffered during the preseason against the Carolina Panthers. Before getting hurt, Thornton had three receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown in his preseason action.

With Thornton making the initial 53-man roster, he is eligible to return this season. Had the Patriots placed him on IR before cut-down day, Thornton would have been done for the year. 

The Patriots did not immediately fill Thornton's roster spot, but there are three candidates on the practice squad to take his place in Week 1: Receivers Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Tre Nixon, and newcomer Lynn Bowden Jr. -- who was signed to the practice squad on Thursday.

New England currently has DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, and Kendrick Bourne at wide receiver on its active roster. The Patriots kick off their 2022 season on Sept. 11 against the Dolphins in Miami.

First published on September 2, 2022 / 7:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

