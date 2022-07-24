Unresponsive kayaker in Tynsborough rushed to hospital after falling into Mascuppic Lake

TYNGSBOROUGH - A kayaker who fell into Mascuppic Lake in Tyngsborough on Saturday afternoon was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from the water.

Tyngsborough Police say the initial investigation indicated that a 60-year-old woman from Dunstable was kayaking with a friend when she capsized and fell into the water. Her friend noticed she was unresponsive, and later pulled her ashore and began to administer CPR.

Police were called at around 3:15 p.m., and when they arrived to Tyngsborough Town Beach, they found the woman still unresponsive.

She was later taken to Lowell General Hospital. Her condition is not known at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.