Montgomery, Meyers good to go for Patriots in Week 1; Anfernee Jennings inactive vs. Dolphins

BOSTON -- The Patriots' offense will have Ty Montgomery and Jakobi Meyers for the team's Week 1 tilt against the Dolphins on Sunday. Both players, along with right tackle Isaiah Wynn, are active for Sunday's opener in Miami.

Montgomery's status is a bit of a surprise, since he was carted off the field in New England's preseason finale against the Raiders three weeks ago. But the versatile running back/receiver practiced all week in West Palm Beach -- albeit limited all three days -- and will be there on Sunday to give Mac Jones another weapon on offense.

Meyers was also limited all week, and was sporting a fairly large brace on his left leg during Sunday's warmups. But he too is good to go, giving Jones his favorite target for Sunday's game.

Jakobi Meyers, a man of the people. pic.twitter.com/yewUaVFkD9 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 11, 2022

With Wynn active, the Patriots will have their starting offensive line intact for the opener. Wynn will man right tackle with Trent Brown at left tackle, while rookie Cole Strange will make his debut at left guard and Mike Onwenu will man right guard. The operation will be centered by veteran captain David Andrews.

As for who won't be playing for the Patriots, linebacker Anferenee Jennings is the most notable inactive for Week 1. He was seemingly in line for a big role in the linebacking corps heading into his third NFL season, but is one of the seven players that are inactive for New England:

With rookie Bailey Zappe inactive, the Patriots will dress just two quarterbacks on Sunday: Mac Jones and veteran backup Brian Hoyer.

The Patriots offensive line won't have to deal with former New England defensive end Trey Flowers, who is inactive for the Dolphins.

Tune in to Patriots-Dolphins on WBZ-TV -- the television home of the New England Patriots! Sunday's coverage kicks off at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, the Patriots and the Dolphins get underway at 1 p.m., and after the game switch over to Patriots 5th Quarter on TV38 for full reaction and analysis!