Ty Montgomery limps off field during Patriots' final preseason game

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Ty Montgomery was expected to have a big role in the Patriots offense this season. But the versatile running back had to be carted to the locker room during New England's preseason finale after suffering an apparent ankle injury.

Montgomery was injured on the Patriots' second offensive drive Friday night against the Raiders in Las Vegas. He took a first-down carry four yards up the middle before being met by a sea of players, and appeared to hurt his ankle when he was taken down to the field.

Mac Jones called for the New England training staff immediately after Montgomery's run, and two people had to help the running back limp off the field. He was eventually taken back to the Patriots locker room on a cart.

Montgomery was a strong candidate to take over as New England's third-down pass-catching running back, behind Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson on the depth chart. Should he have to miss time to start the season, it will help J.J. Taylor's cause of making the roster, and rookies Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris could see some early action out of the backfield.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 8:56 PM

