2 workers seriously hurt in fall from scaffolding at Marlboro construction site

MARLBORO - Two construction workers were rushed to the hospital Friday morning after falling from scaffolding on the site of the city's new library construction project.

The two men, who have yet to be identified by authorities, were doing stone work when they fell 25-feet off the scaffolding. 

The scaffolding did not collapse, but both men ended up with serious injuries. Both were alert and conscious before they were taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. 

There's no word yet on what caused the men to fall.

First published on February 10, 2023 / 10:29 AM

