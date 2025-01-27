Tuskegee Airman confident legacy will never be erased, "you can't change history"

BOSTON -- The U.S. Military does an about face, reversing course on historical material removed from training courses for new Air Force recruits. Over the weekend, steps were taken to remove video materials about the Tuskegee Airmen and the Women Airforce Service Pilots to comply with President Trump's DEI ban in the military. The material has since been put back into the curriculum.

"I was a little shocked at first, but it didn't bother me when things simmered down," said Brig. Gen. Enoch Woodhouse II. "You can't change history. People can make a statement, but being spiritual, the truth rules out."

At 98-years-old, Brig. Gen. Woodhouse II from Roxbury is one of the last remaining members of the famed Tuskegee Airmen. They were an all-Black Air Force unit that became vital in World War II.

"We were the top guns"

"People say, 'Woody how could you not be dissatisfied being in an all-Black unit? Simple. They were the best!" said Brig. Gen. Woodhouse II. "We really were the top guns of the Air Force."

They escorted and protected bombers during World War II. Woodhouse says they have the best safety record in the Air Force. During the war, Woodhouse was in segregated basic training.

"I went in 1944 and enlisted. I was commissioned in 1946 at 19-years-old. In 1946, the war was over," remembers Brig. Gen. Woodhouse II. "I enlisted at 17-years-old. We all did. Can you imagine our generation today doing that?"

Tuskegee Airman Brig. Gen. Enoch Woodhouse II CBS Boston

He says every African American, regardless of education or ability, was designated to Squadron-F. "F's soul mission was housekeeping," said Brig. Gen. Woodhouse II.

Woodhouse says a study came out during that time that characterized Black youth in combat as docile.

"The thesis was that we are a docile group coming from slavery, so our services should be a non-combative role," he said. "The main thing was that we lack physical prowess. Have you seen the football games? We lack physical prowess?"

It was their physical prowess that made them heroes in World War II. Brig. Gen. Woodhouse II is glad to see their history stay.