"Turtleboy" blogger Aidan Kearney indicted on 16 new charges

BOSTON - "Turtleboy News" blogger Aidan Kearney has been indicted on 16 new criminal counts in connection with the Karen Read case. He was arrested in October and charged with witness intimidation.

On Wednesday, a special prosecutor said the indictments returned by a Norfolk County Grand Jury include eight counts of witness intimidation, three counts of conspiracy to intimidate witnesses, and five counts of picketing a witness.

Read is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe. She has pleaded not guilty. In May, she told reporters, "We know who did it. We know. And we know who spearheaded this coverup. You all know."

Aidan Kearney, the blogger behind the "Turtleboy" website, appears in court on November 1, 2023. CBS Boston

Kearney has been very outspoken in support of Read, writing about the case for months and confronting witnesses in public.

Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey released a statement in August condemning the harassment of witnesses in the Read case, saying "conspiracy theories are not evidence."

Kearney is scheduled to be arraigned at Norfolk Superior Court on December 27.