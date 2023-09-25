Watch CBS News
Boy who fell 60 feet down Maine mountain rescued with helicopter

WELD, Maine -  Rescuers used a helicopter to lift a 15-year-old boy to safety after he broke his leg on a Maine mountain Sunday afternoon.

The Dixfield teen was hiking off-trail with a friend on Tumbledown Mountain when he slipped and fell 60 feet at a steep area, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said.

Rescuers from multiple agencies hiked more than a mile to where the teen fell, and decided to fly him out with a Maine Forest Service helicopter because he had a severe compound fracture.

Wardens and first responders secured the 15-year-old to a backboard and carried him up the mountain to an open area where the helicopter could reach him. 

The helicopter flew the boy to a waiting ambulance that took him to the hospital.

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 25, 2023 / 4:38 PM

