Boy who fell 60 feet down Maine mountain rescued with helicopter

WELD, Maine - Rescuers used a helicopter to lift a 15-year-old boy to safety after he broke his leg on a Maine mountain Sunday afternoon.

The Dixfield teen was hiking off-trail with a friend on Tumbledown Mountain when he slipped and fell 60 feet at a steep area, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said.

Rescuers from multiple agencies hiked more than a mile to where the teen fell, and decided to fly him out with a Maine Forest Service helicopter because he had a severe compound fracture.

Wardens and first responders secured the 15-year-old to a backboard and carried him up the mountain to an open area where the helicopter could reach him.

The helicopter flew the boy to a waiting ambulance that took him to the hospital.