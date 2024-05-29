Tsongas Center in Lowell sold out for inaugural PWHL championship

LOWELL - The Tsongas Center in Lowell was buzzing Wednesday night for Game 5 of the inaugural championship of the PWHL. A sell out crowd was on hand to watch Minnesota and Boston.

It wasn't the outcome the Boston fans wanted, but the impact of this season is about so much more than the scoreboard.

"When I was younger, I woke up one day and said, 'can I play hockey?'" said Elizabeth from Marblehead.

And thanks to the PWHL, Elizabeth knows she can - all the way up to the professional level. Minnesota might take home the first ever Walter Cup, but no one can take away what watching this meant to a sold-out crowd of fans.

"I feel really excited because I'm happy to see the girls get their chance in the spotlight. I'm happy they have an NHL for the girls! It's a really big deal," said 11-year-old Paige, who plays.



"Dreams can come true"

For the parents of these girls, it means everything.

"There are so many girls in the crowd right now. To see this atmosphere and the level of play is incredible. For them to have something to strive for is pretty cool as a dad," said one man watching with his daughter and her teammates.

"It's just an awesome experience. I grew up playing hockey on a boys' team in Massachusetts. Just to see this come to a real thing is amazing. And to bring Finley to the game is a dream come true," said a Somerville mother.

Because for all the Finleys in the stands, still falling in love with the game, these PWHL players prove the sky is the limit if you put in the work.

"It's inspiring to them. Shows them a road to working hard and success. Dreams can come true," another dad said.

"I'm just going to be telling my kids one day; We were at the first one. It's going to keep getting bigger and bigger," his daughter added.