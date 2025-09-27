Trump says he plans to send troops to Portland, Oregon to handle "domestic terrorists"

Sen. Rand Paul says he would "prefer not to have troops" in Portland, but supports Trump's action

President Trump said Saturday on Truth Social that he will send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle "domestic terrorists" as his deployments expand to more cities across the U.S.

"At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists. I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary."

In a statement to CBS News, Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said U.S. military personnel stand ready to mobilize in support of Department of Homeland Security operations in Portland at Mr. Trump's direction.

"The Department will provide information and updates as they become available," Parnell said.

No other information regarding the size or the timing of the deployment of troops has been released. CBS News has reached out to the U.S. Northern Command and the National Guard Bureau for more details.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek told reporters at a news conference Saturday that she has spoken with Mr. Trump and Noem and said, "Our city is a far cry from the war-ravaged community he has posted on social media and I conveyed that directly to him." She also said the president told her: "Let's keep talking."

"There is no insurrection, there is no threat to national security and there is no need for military troops in our major city," Kotek said. "Military service members should be dedicated to real emergencies."

Since the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the president has escalated his efforts to confront what he calls the "radical left," which he blames for the country's problems with political violence.

He deployed the National Guard and active-duty Marines to Los Angeles over the summer and as part of his law enforcement takeover in the District of Columbia.

FILE - A woman stands off with a law enforcement officer wearing a Houston Field Office Special Response Team patch outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs (ICE) building during a protest Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Portland, Ore. Jenny Kane / AP

The ICE facility in Portland has been the target of frequent demonstrations, sometimes leading to violent clashes. Some federal agents have been injured and several protesters have been charged with assault. When protesters erected a guillotine earlier this month, the Department of Homeland Security described it as "unhinged behavior."

Mr. Trump, in comments Thursday in the Oval Office, suggested some kind of operation was in the works.

"We're going to get out there and we're going to do a pretty big number on those people in Portland," he said, describing them as "professional agitators and anarchists."

FILE - The "Portland, Oregon" sign is seen atop in building in downtown Portland, Ore., Jan. 27, 2015. Don Ryan / AP

On Saturday, Portland Mayor Keith Wilson responded to Mr. Trump, saying that the "number of necessary troops is zero, in Portland and any other American city."

"Our nation has a long memory for acts of oppression, and the president will not find lawlessness or violence here unless he plans to perpetrate it. Imagine if the federal government sent hundreds of engineers, or teachers, or outreach workers to Portland, instead of a short, expensive, and fruitless show of force," Wilson said.

Both Democratic senators representing Oregon on Saturday criticized the president's plans as "authoritarian," saying Portland is a peaceful city.

"Trump is sending troops to Portland with the goal of 'doing a number' on the city. We know what this means. He wants to stoke fear and chaos and trigger violent interactions and riots to justify expanded authoritarian control," Sen. Jeff Merkley said in a video posted to social media. "Let's not take the bait."

Sen. Ron Wyden wrote, "Trump is launching an authoritarian takeover of Portland hoping to provoke conflict in my hometown."

"I urge Oregonians to reject Trump's attempt to incite violence in what we know is a vibrant and peaceful city. I will do everything in my power to protect the people in our state," Wyden said on X.

Wyden later Saturday posted a video to X that he said was just taken outside an ICE facility in Portland, and showed no protesters.

"Taken just a few minutes ago outside the ICE facility in Portland that Trump claims is under siege," Wyden wrote. "My message to Donald Trump is this: we don't need you here. Stay the hell out of our city."

Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican who appeared on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Sunday, said he thinks "there is a role for the federal government," noting that the federal government will sometimes intervene "despite what states say."

"Am I excited about it? No, I'd prefer not to have troops in our cities," Paul said. "Or I'd prefer them only to come, you know, with the acceptance of the local authorities. But I do think there is a role if the states will not step up, Portland did not step up."

Earlier in September, Mr. Trump had described living in Portland as "like living in hell" and said he was considering sending in federal troops, as he has recently threatened to do to combat crime in other cities, including Chicago and Baltimore.

At the joint news conference with Gov. Kotek on Saturday, Portland Mayor Wilson said that he will sign a joint statement modeled after the one signed by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who last month signed an executive order against possible deployment of federal agents in his city.

Memphis, Tennessee, has also been bracing for a potential influx of National Guard troops, and on Friday Republican Gov. Bill Lee said they will be part of a surge of resources to fight crime in the city. The governor said troops are set to arrive next week.

