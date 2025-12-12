Trump to honor "Miracle on Ice" U.S. Olympic men's hockey team during Congressional Medal Act signing today

President Trump will host members of the 1980 U.S. Olympic men's ice hockey team — famous for defeating the Soviet Union in the "Miracle on Ice" — at a bill signing Friday to award congressional medals in the team's honor, CBS News has learned.

The event, which will be held in the Oval Office at 3 p.m., will feature hockey stars from the gold medal-winning team, including captain Mike Eruzione, goaltender Jim Craig and forward Buzz Schneider. The widow, son and daughter of deceased coach Herb Brooks are also expected to attend.

The legislation will award all of the players with Congressional Gold Medals to recognize the 45th anniversary of the U.S. victory at the 1980 Winter Olympic Games. The bill passed the House and Senate in September.

Ten additional players expected at the event include defensemen Jack O'Callahan, backup goaltender Steve Janaszak and forward Rob McClanahan.

"President Trump will honor the legendary Olympic men's ice hockey team whose 'Miracle on Ice' resulted in a historic and symbolic victory against the Soviet Union," White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said. "This triumph fueled a resurgence of national pride as Americans across the country watched Team USA unexpectedly take home the Gold Medal."

The U.S. hockey team pounces on goalie Jim Craig after a 4-3 victory against the Soviets in the 1980 Olympics, as a flag waves from the Lake Placid, N.Y., crowd. Uncredited / AP

The 1980 game — held in Lake Placid, New York — pitted the U.S. against the Soviet Union, a Cold War archrival and hockey powerhouse that had won gold in the prior four Winter Olympics.

Team U.S.A. — partly made up of former collegiate players — upset the Soviet Union in a come-from-behind 4-3 victory that was immortalized by broadcaster Al Michaels' exclamation: "Do you believe in miracles? Yes!" The American squad went on to defeat Finland in the gold medal-clinching game two days later.

The bid to recognize the game's anniversary with congressional medals picked up bipartisan support, including from lawmakers in Minnesota, the home state of many of the players.

"The 'Miracle on Ice' hockey game was an upset that nobody saw coming – but one that showcases the strength and resilience of Americans in the face of adversity," Democratic Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota said in a September statement.