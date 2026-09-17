Trump administration investigating Mass. school district accused of assisting child with gender transition

The Trump administration is investigating a Massachusetts school district after a Southboro couple accused a school counselor at Algonquin Regional High School of aiding their biological daughter's efforts to become transgender without their consent.

The U.S. Department of Education "launched an investigation into The Public Schools of Northborough and Southborough in Massachusetts to determine whether the school district violated the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment (PPRA) and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA)," a press release from its website stated.

The case gained national attention after the couple, Joseph and Arlene Kutzko, broke their silence about their battle with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

The couple's attorney, Vernadette Broyles, with the Child and Parental Rights Campaign, told WBZ-TV that they learned that a counselor at Algonquin High School was talking to their child without their consent in 2024.

"In those meetings, they were in some manner endorsing the child's desire to be treated as something other than her sex," Broyles said.

Then, the couple received a letter from DCF in January 2025, reporting that they were under investigation for physical and sexual abuse against their biological daughter. Joseph Kutzko was also charged with punching the child and pulling their hair. Broyles says the couple "categorically" denies the charges.

A month later, Broyles says, the couple received another letter from DCF stating that the abuse allegations were "unsupported" but that the couple was guilty of neglect.

Since then, the Kutzkos, who are devout Catholics, have not seen their child. Broyles says DCF has submitted the child to gender transitioning treatment without the Kutzkos' consent.

"DCF has been treating this child as if a male. Male pronouns, male names. Placing this child in a male facility. Giving this child birth control pills," Broyles said.

Broyles told WBZ-TV a juvenile court judge issued a stay temporarily preventing DCF from giving the child testosterone.

Asked about the case, Gov. Maura Healey did not comment on the child's treatment but referenced charges against Joseph Kutzko. "DCF removed the child after there were criminal charges filed against the parents," Healey said.

Joseph Kutzko is on pretrial probation without a plea, finding, or admission of guilt, and his charges will be dismissed in December if he does not violate probation.

"The District has already unequivocally denied the referenced allegations," the superintendent of Northboro and Southboro schools said in a statement, and said that the district will "cooperate fully with any authority investigating this matter and appreciates the opportunity to provide a complete factual record."

Broyles told WBZ-TV that the Kutzkos have not legally lost their parental rights.

"How does that justify retaining custody of this child for 20 months? How does that justify not allowing these parents to see their child for 20 months?" Broyles said.