FOXBORO - A tractor-trailer crashed off an overpass on I-95 south in Foxboro Friday night.

The truck ended up on its side on an embankment above Cocasset Street.

A truck crashed off an overpass in Foxboro near Cocasset Street CBS Boston

One lane on the southbound side of the highway and Cocasset Street were closed as crews worked to remove the truck.

There are no reports of any injuries.