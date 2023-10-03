Truck crashes into empty building in Billerica
BILLERICA - A flatbed truck crashed into a vacant building in Billerica on Monday night.
It happened on Boston Road and Floyd Street around 7 p.m.
The 19-year-old driver was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked, but was speaking to paramedics when they arrived.
Crews had to stabilize the front corner of the building with beams to prevent it from collapsing. The building has been vacant for years, but the owner may have received an offer on Monday before the crash.
It is unknown what caused the crash, but the fire department says the truck blew through the intersection and hit the building.
