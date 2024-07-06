Hearing to be held on lead investigator in Karen Read case after he's relieved of duty

BOSTON - A hearing on the duty status of the lead investigator in the Karen Read case will be held on Monday.

State Police said Trooper Michael Proctor is entitled to a hearing because he was relieved of duty. The decision came just hours after Read's trial ended in a hung jury.

After 27 hours of deliberation, the jury sent a note to the judge, saying they could not come to a unanimous agreement on the verdict. Judge Theresa Cannone then declared a mistrial. The prosecution said they intend to retry Read.

Who is Michael Proctor?

Proctor has been with the state police for about 10 years. He can no longer perform the duties of a state trooper.

During the trial, Proctor admitted on the stand to sending inappropriate and offensive texts about Read during the investigation. He was forced to read the texts to the jury in court. Gov. Maura Healey also spoke about the texts, saying she was "disgusted" by them and they could harm the integrity of the police.

One message sent to his wife said, "waiting to lock whackjob up," referring to Read. Another was to his bosses while he went through Read's phone said, "No nudes so far." He also texted his sister, "hopefully she kills herself," in another reference to Read.

Read's attorneys accused Proctor of covering for witnesses who are also his friends and planting evidence. He has denied any allegations of bias or wrongdoing.

The defense has also questioned the relationship Proctor and his wife had with Canton Selectman Christopher Albert and his wife. Christopher Albert is the brother of retired Boston police officer Brian Albert, who owned the home where John O'Keefe's body was found in January 2022. Investigators said Read ran over O'Keefe with her SUV after dropping him off at the home in a snowstorm and left him to die.

What could happen after the hearing?

Following the hearing, State Police could decide to suspend Proctor with or without pay, receive restricted duties or get his job back. He cannot be fired as a result of the hearing.