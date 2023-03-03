Triston Casas loses helmet, lets his flow show while rounding bases after another spring homer

BOSTON -- Triston Casas has a really sweet swing, and he's also got a sweet flow atop his head. The Red Sox first baseman showed off both of those on Friday.

Casas hit his second homer of the spring on Friday, launching a solo shot off Brent Headrick of the Twins to put Boston on top 8-4 in Grapefruit League action. But as he was making his way to first, Casas lost his helmet.

That let his locks breathe a bit as he rounded the bases in the warm Fort Myers sun. And we all know that Casas loves to soak in some Vitamin D while on the ballfield.

Come for the bomb, stay for the flow. pic.twitter.com/8hdvPmQJtk — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 3, 2023

It was one of those moments that just screams "spring baseball." It's also nice that Casas homered again, since he's set to see a ton of at-bats for Boston this season.

The 23-year-old played in 27 games for the Red Sox in 2022, and hit five homers in 95 plate appearances. He launched 11 homers for the Worcester Red Sox in 72 games in Triple-A last season.

He wasn't the only member of the Red Sox to go yard on Friday. Catcher Reese McGuire hit a grand slam in the third inning -- the third slam hit by a member of the Red Sox in the last two games.