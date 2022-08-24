Trey Flowers working out with Miami Dolphins

BOSTON -- There were some rumblings during the offseason that Trey Flowers may reunite with the New England Patriots. But with the regular season just a few weeks away, the defensive end/linebacker may be joining another team in the AFC East.

Flowers is working out with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. The 29-year-old was released by the Lions in March after three seasons in Detroit.

The #Dolphins are working out veteran OLB Trey Flowers, sources tell @RapSheet and me.



A two-time Super Bowl champ with the #Patriots, Flowers was released by the #Lions in March. He just turned 29. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 24, 2022

Flowers played his first four NFL seasons in New England after being drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round in 2015. He became a starter in his second season and was an absolute menace off the line, racking up 21 sacks over a three-season span. He also had 5.5 sacks in postseason play, winning two Super Bowls in his four years with the Patriots.

He turned that success into a five-year, $90 million deal with the Lions in free agency in 2019. After a seven-sack season for Detroit in 2019, injuries have limited Flowers to just 14 games -- and 3.5 sacks -- over the last two seasons.

We'll see if his workout with the Dolphins leads to another job for Flowers. The Patriots are set to play the Dolphins in Miami in Week 1.