Trevor Story unlikely to rejoin Red Sox this weekend

BOSTON -- Trevor Story had been eying a return to the Red Sox for the team's weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays. That return is unlikely, but not because the shortstop has suffered a setback during his rehab stint in the minors.

Following Boston's 6-3 loss to the Mariners in Seattle on Wednesday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Story will not be activated ahead of Friday night's game against Toronto at Fenway. He added that it's unlikely that Story will join the team during the three-game series against the Jays.

According to MassLive's Chris Cotillo, this is just a case of the team not rushing Story back until he feels 100 percent in his recovery from the internal bracing procedure he underwent on his right elbow in January. Earlier this week, Cora noted that Story was still in "spring training mode," so it shouldn't be much of a surprise that he needs a little more time to knock off some rust at the plate and in the field.

Story has played in 10 games on his rehab assignment, going 7-for-29 with three homers for the Worcester Red Sox and Portland Sea Dogs. He was 1-for-5 with an RBI for Worcester on Wednesday.

The plan is for Story to take Thursday off and play for Worcester on Friday in Syracuse. While there's an outside shot he could be activated over the weekend, the 30-year-old shortstop will probably rejoin the Red Sox for next week's four-game set against the Royals at Fenway Park.