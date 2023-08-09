Trevor Story a bit rusty at the plate in his emotional return to Red Sox

BOSTON -- Trevor Story made his long-awaited return to the Red Sox on Tuesday night. When he took the field at Fenway Park, it had been nearly 11 months since he had last done so for Boston.

Following a long and occasionally difficult rehab from offseason elbow surgery, there was obvious rust for Story in his debut against the Kansas City Royals. Alex Cora put him right into the fire, starting Story at shortstop and hitting him third in the lineup. The 30-year-old went 0-for-4 at the plate, striking out three times (all swinging) in the 9-3 Boston loss.

Rust was to be expected after Story missed nearly a year and had only 13 games in the minors to warm up for the big leagues. Boston will ease Story back in the field, playing him one night at short and then sitting him the next. He'll also DH on occasion to help Story get his timing and swing back, which could happen as soon as Wednesday night.

"I need the at-bats to kind of get the timing going, you know," Story said after the game. "I think that's a big part of it, is getting the reps. There's no more spring training. It's time to go. We're trying to fight for a playoff spot."

"It's not that easy," Cora said of Story's return after such a long absence. "Now, he'll work on it and he'll try to get his timing at this level. He'll be fine. Now it's just about getting at-bats and he'll be fine."

In the field, Story only had one play to make at short, and he showed no signs of rust in that department. With one out and a Royal at third in the top of the seventh inning, Boston had the infield play in. Bobby Witt Jr. hit one hard toward Story, who made a nice lunging play to his right and threw Whitt Jr. out at first from one knee. It was a nice play, especially when you factor in the speed of Witt Jr., and was the kind of defense Boston has been sorely lacking at shortstop all season.

"I had some similar plays, not from a knee though, on my rehab stint," Story said, adding that he feels "at home" playing shortstop. "So, it's always good to get those out of the way and it felt really good. I just wasn't thinking about anything, just playing ball."

As he logs more games and more at-bats, it will become more of "just playing ball" for Story. The emotions were running high on Tuesday night, but those will fade and Story can focus on doing what he loves.

"It's an emotional day all around for me and my family. Just kind of everybody involved, all the people that have helped me get to this point," Story said. "Take a moment with them and my family before the game, too. Emotionally drained right now, but ready to sleep, get some good rest tonight and come back tomorrow."

"Just to have him there, it means a lot to us and hopefully is the beginning of something great for us," added Cora.