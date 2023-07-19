Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story set to begin rehab assignment on Friday

BOSTON -- Trevor Story is inching closer to a return to the Red Sox. The shortstop will begin a minor league rehab assignment on Friday, Boston manager Alex Cora announced prior to Tuesday night's loss to the Athletics.

Story has not played this season after undergoing elbow surgery in January, but will begin his rehab assignment by playing five innings at shortstop for Double-A Portland on Friday. He'll DH for the Sea Dogs on Saturday, and then play five more innings at shortstop again on Sunday.

Cora stressed that this will not be a one-week rehab assignment for Story, and the team will not rush him back until he is ready to play in the big leagues. He's likely a few weeks away from joining the Red Sox, with MLB rules stating that position players cannot spend more than 20 days on a rehab assignment.

Story began taking live batting practice and playing in simulated games over the last few weeks, including a two-inning simulated game at Fenway Park on Monday. He hasn't played for Boston since Sept. 11 of last season, when he suffered a heel injury that ended his season.

The 30-year-old was healthy as he prepared to move from second base to shortstop over the offseason, but then felt discomfort in his elbow in December. Story then underwent elbow surgery in January, and stated a number of times that he was confident he would play for the Red Sox in 2023.

Whenever he does return, Story's bat will be a welcome addition to the Boston lineup. He played in 94 games last season -- his first with the Red Sox after signing a 6-year, $140 million contract last offseason -- and slashed .238/.303/.434 with 16 homers and 22 doubles.