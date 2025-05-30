Story's go-ahead homer helps Red Sox snap 5-game skid in 5-1 win over Braves

By RICK FARLOW Associated Press

Trevor Story hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the fourth inning and the Boston Red Sox snapped a five-game skid with a 5-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.

Atlanta jumped out to a lead in the first on Matt Olson's RBI single. Story and Boston took the lead in the fourth, added a run in the sixth and two more in the ninth on a two-run single by Rafael Devers to send the Braves to their fourth loss in five games.

Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito allowed one earned run on five hits with three strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings. Five Boston relievers combined to work 4 1/3 shutout innings with four strikeouts and just one hit.

Key moment

Down 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh, the Braves got the potential tying run to first base with two outs. Olson hit a grounder 112.7 mph to Story at shortstop. Story made a diving stop and his throw to first appeared to pull first baseman Abraham Toro off the bag.

Toro then threw home, attempting to throw out Luke Williams. But, Toro's throw was errant, allowing Williams to reach home.

The Red Sox challenged the call at first base, and the call was overturned. Olson was called out to end the inning and the score remained 3-1.

Key stat

Story entered the game batting .131 (16 for 122) with six RBIs in his last 30 games. He ended a 57 at-bat homerless streak with his fourth inning blast.

Up next

The Red Sox send RHP Walker Buehler (4-2, 3.95 ERA) against the Braves' RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (3-4, 3.42) in the second game of the series on Saturday.