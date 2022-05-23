Trevor Story earns AL Player of the Week honors

BOSTON -- Rarely is a choice for an award so simple as it was for Trevor Story as the American League Player of the Week.

The Red Sox' shortstop had by far his best week of the season, belting six homers in seven games played. That included a three-home run game on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners. He followed up that game with a grand slam on Friday night.

Overall, Story went 9-for-25 at the plate, good for a .360 average, with a double, the six homers, and 14 RBIs. He also walked five times, posting a 1.572 OPS for the week, during which the Red Sox went 6-1.

The week was sorely needed for Story, who had been hitting just .196 with one home run in his first 29 games after signing a four-year deal with the Red Sox.

He raised his season batting average by 30 points in the week, while upping his OPS by 187 points.

This marked the fourth time that Story has earned a Player of the Week recognition, but obviously his first as a player in the American League.