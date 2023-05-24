Trevor Charlton pleads not guilty to stabbing co-worker at Star Market in Mattapan

DORCHESTER - A Hyde Park man pleaded not guilty to charges that he stabbed a co-worker at the Star Market in Mattapan on Tuesday.

Trevor Charlton, 47, was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He hid from cameras during the hearing in Dorchester District Court. The judge set his bail at $10,000 and if he posts it, he'll be ordered to stay away from the alleged victim, Richard Mason and the supermarket.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's office said the two men had been working at the store for months and got into an argument Tuesday over Mason not doing work. Mason claimed he was jumped on by multiple people and Charlton stabbed him. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The DA's office said Charlton has a long criminal record, including prior assaults, and recently got off of probation.

"His record does go back to the 90s, where he has numerous House of Corrections stints, committed time, as well as violations of probation and default warrants," the prosecutor said in court.

Charlton is due back in court June 14th for a pretrial hearing.