NFL insiders provide injury updates for Patriots' TreVeyon Henderson, Will Campbell

The New England Patriots added a pair of key players to their growing list of injury concerns during their blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday as running back TreVeyon Henderson and left tackle Will Campbell each exited and did not return.

On Tuesday, NFL insiders provided updates on both Henderson and Campbell's injuries.

Of the pair, the news was worse for Henderson. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the running back suffered a high ankle sprain in the second quarter of Sunday's game and is expected to miss multiple weeks.

According to Schefter, Henderson will not require surgery and the team is hoping he will be back "relatively soon."

The news was slightly better for Campbell, whose right knee got rolled up on, also in the second quarter. It was the same knee that Campbell hurt last year. Last season, he was placed on injured reserve. When he returned to action, Campbell wasn't the same player for the stretch run as New England made it all the way to the Super Bowl.

Following Sunday's injury, Tom Pelissero reported that Campbell avoided a major knee injury. The NFL insider reported that Campbell is considered week-to-week.

Rookie first-round draft pick Caleb Lomu would likely replace Campbell at left tackle should he be forced to miss time. Lomu came in following Campbell's injury and performed well against the Raiders.

The Patriots have won back-to-back games despite a growing injury list. Star cornerback Christian Gonzalez missed both games, and fellow defensive back Carlton Davis joined him as inactive against the Raiders.

The team has also been shorthanded at wide receiver. Offseason acquisition A.J. Brown suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's season opener and hasn't played since, though according to multiple reports he could be nearing a return. In addition, Mack Hollins was placed on injured reserve with a calf injury he suffered against the Bills.

Head coach Mike Vrabel was asked after Sunday's game how the team has embraced the next man up mentality.

"Because that's what it has to be. You know what I mean? It's, we try not to panic," Vrabel said. "We just try to get the next guy ready. We ask everybody to prepare as a starter, so credit to the football players, you know, particularly the guys on this team, uh, the guys that we've tried to bring in here. And they realize that when you get an opportunity and you do something with it, then you get more opportunities."