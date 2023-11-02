Trent Brown misses second straight practice for Patriots

Hurley: No such thing as an easy win for the Patriots anymore

BOSTON -- Starting left tackle Trent Brown missed practice on Thursday, his second straight day without participating due to ankle and knee injuries.

Brown was already dealing with the injuries last week, though he was able to play in Miami on Sunday. The previous week against Buffalo, Brown had a pile of bodies come down on his lower right leg on a QB sneak near the goal line. He entered the medical tent on Sunday in Miami for evaluation but managed to finish the game, taking 100 percent of the team's 53 offensive snaps.

Brown missing practice on both Wednesday and Thursday does not particularly bode well for his playing status on Sunday, though certainly the Patriots may be willing to play a less-than-100 percent Brown over any other options.

Brown was one of four Patriots to miss practice on Thursday, along with fellow tackle Calvin Anderson (illness), defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (illness) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion). Tight end Pharaoh Brown, who missed Wednesday's session with a back injury, was upgraded to a limited participant on Thursday.

If Brown can't play Sunday, the Patriots could look to Conor McDermott, who's on the practice squad and was elevated to the active roster last weekend. The aforementioned Calvin Anderson hasn't taken an offensive snap since his dreadful performance in Week 2 against the Dolphins, while Vederian Lowe was also limited at practice with an ankle injury. The Patriots could try using rookie Sidy Sow at tackle, but he's looked much better in the right guard spot he's been occupying lately, while fellow rookie Atonio Mafi has struggled when used on the interior this season.

For the Commanders, wide receiver Curtis Samuel missed practice for a second straight day on Thursday with a toe injury.

The full injury report for both teams is below.

PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OL Calvin Anderson, Illness

OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Knee

DL Davon Godchaux, Illness

WR DeVante Parker, Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Hamstring

TE Pharaoh Brown, Back

CB Myles Bryant, Chest

CB Jonathan Jones, Knee

OL Vederian Lowe, Ankle

LB Josh Uche, Ankle/Toe

DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Shoulder

COMMANDERS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Curtis Samuel, Toe

C Ricky Stromberg, Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

S Percy Butler, Calf

FULL PARTICIPATION

TE Logan Thomas, Heel