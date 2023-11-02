Trent Brown misses second straight practice for Patriots
BOSTON -- Starting left tackle Trent Brown missed practice on Thursday, his second straight day without participating due to ankle and knee injuries.
Brown was already dealing with the injuries last week, though he was able to play in Miami on Sunday. The previous week against Buffalo, Brown had a pile of bodies come down on his lower right leg on a QB sneak near the goal line. He entered the medical tent on Sunday in Miami for evaluation but managed to finish the game, taking 100 percent of the team's 53 offensive snaps.
Brown missing practice on both Wednesday and Thursday does not particularly bode well for his playing status on Sunday, though certainly the Patriots may be willing to play a less-than-100 percent Brown over any other options.
Brown was one of four Patriots to miss practice on Thursday, along with fellow tackle Calvin Anderson (illness), defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (illness) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion). Tight end Pharaoh Brown, who missed Wednesday's session with a back injury, was upgraded to a limited participant on Thursday.
If Brown can't play Sunday, the Patriots could look to Conor McDermott, who's on the practice squad and was elevated to the active roster last weekend. The aforementioned Calvin Anderson hasn't taken an offensive snap since his dreadful performance in Week 2 against the Dolphins, while Vederian Lowe was also limited at practice with an ankle injury. The Patriots could try using rookie Sidy Sow at tackle, but he's looked much better in the right guard spot he's been occupying lately, while fellow rookie Atonio Mafi has struggled when used on the interior this season.
For the Commanders, wide receiver Curtis Samuel missed practice for a second straight day on Thursday with a toe injury.
The full injury report for both teams is below.
PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OL Calvin Anderson, Illness
OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Knee
DL Davon Godchaux, Illness
WR DeVante Parker, Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Hamstring
TE Pharaoh Brown, Back
CB Myles Bryant, Chest
CB Jonathan Jones, Knee
OL Vederian Lowe, Ankle
LB Josh Uche, Ankle/Toe
DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Shoulder
COMMANDERS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Curtis Samuel, Toe
C Ricky Stromberg, Knee
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
S Percy Butler, Calf
FULL PARTICIPATION
TE Logan Thomas, Heel
