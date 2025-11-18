Trench collapse in Yarmouth, Massachusetts kills worker, 2 others hospitalized after long rescue effort

One worker has died and two others were injured in a trench collapse in Yarmouth, Massachusetts on Tuesday.

The collapse happened in front of the Skipper Chowder House restaurant on South Shore Drive at about 8:30 a.m. during ongoing sewer construction. Yarmouth Fire Chief Enrique Arrascue said at a 2 p.m. press conference that crews are still working to get the man who died out of the trench.

The fire department initially responded to a report of two people trapped in the trench. A third worker "heroically jumped in" to try and help.

Arrascue said it was a "very complicated" rescue effort. The trench kept collapsing as rescuers tried to remove a worker who was buried up to his waist. He was flown to a trauma center in Rhode Island, while the man who jumped in was able to get himself out of the trench and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

A woman who lives nearby heard someone outside yelling for help Tuesday morning.

"I noticed that some of the construction crew working on the other side of the street had ran over to the other hole that they were digging," the woman, who did not want to be identified, told WBZ-TV.

The water and power in her building were both shut off as the search intensified.

"Additional crews, additional towns started to show up. Search and rescue started to show up," the witness said. "We saw them pull one worker out, who was conscious at the time."

The woman said the construction project is upgrading nearby homes and businesses from septic systems to sewer. She said it's taken two years so far.

"We see them all day. We watch them eat lunch. We watch them hang out together, so we've gotten to know a lot of the guys that work here so it's just kind of holding your breath, hoping everybody's okay," the witness said.