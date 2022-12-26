Travelers at Logan Airport stressed about possible delays, cancelations after New York winter storm

BOSTON -- It was tough for travelers to truly unplug and enjoy the holiday weekend. Many were glued to their phones, constantly checking to see if their flights were departing on time - or at all.

"It's a very hectic time," Becca Morrill told WBZ-TV before her family getaway to Florida.

It's been a bit of a headache for passengers trying to make it to their post-Christmas destinations after a monstrous winter storm walloped much of New York state over the weekend. The impacts are still lingering, with FlightAware tracking more than 200 delays in and out of Boston's Logan Airport and about 70 cancelations.

"Our flight was delayed because the pipes in the bathroom were frozen," Elena Brand said. "They had to clear that out."

The deep freeze set Brand back a few hours before her flight from New York's Kennedy Airport to Boston.

As we know, one delay has a domino effect.

"We lost a couple of hours and we were delayed for our cars and our hotel, everything," Alberto Calbeotta said.

As if holiday travel wasn't stressful enough, the Morrill family was nervous all weekend about their trip down south.

"We were tracking for the past couple of days. We were tracking after my son's friend said that their flight got canceled, so we've been looking rigorously for the past 24 hours just to see how things are going," said Cathy Morrill.

Their flight's on time - for now. Fingers crossed they'll be able to escape the bitter cold.

"We're very happy to go to Florida and have some sunshine," Morrill said.