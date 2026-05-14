Trauma foam developed by Massachusetts company used to stop internal bleeding in first patient

A Waltham, Massachusetts, company began to develop a trauma foam to stop internal bleeding; years later, it saved an Alabama man's life.

Ronald Farms remembers his car flipping upside down and then a white light in what can only be described as a near-death experience.

"There was this light that was so bright. It was literally a light from heaven. It was white, so bright, but it wasn't blinding," Farms said.

But when the 34-year-old regained consciousness, he was on his way to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital (UAB) and suffering from severe abdominal bleeding.

"They told me I had a laceration to my kidney, a laceration to my liver. My spleen was completely ruptured. They had to remove that. Part of my colon was taken out," Farms said.

When he got to the hospital, Farms says the trauma surgeon, Dr. Preston Hewgley, told his family that he had 20 minutes to live.

Within minutes, Hewgley decided to use a tool that had never before been administered in a patient, a futuristic foam to stop internal bleeding.

"There was a very intense moment of injecting the foam into Ronald's abdomen that was palpable," Hewgley told WBZ-TV.

UAB is the site of an FDA-approved clinical trial for ResQFoam, developed by Waltham biotechnology company Arsenal Medical. It is administered by cutting a small incision below the patient's belly button and inserting what looks like a calking gun into the abdomen, then shooting foam, which expands inside the body cavity.

"It wraps around injured tissues and injured organs and puts pressure on them, which temporarily slows or stops hemorrhage," said Dr. David King, a trauma surgeon at Massachusetts General Hospital.

ResQFoam is the brainchild of King, who knows how deadly internal bleeding can be. He is a Colonel in the Army Reserve and has performed surgeries in combat.

"Intra-abdominal hemorrhage remains a leading preventable cause of death on the battlefield," King said, "From the combat surgeon standpoint, it remains a very exciting horizon."

The successful administration of the foam in Farms is a giant step forward for Arsenal Medical, but President and CEO Upma Sharma is cautiously optimistic with a clinical trial ongoing.

"We have a first safety cohort that we need to get through to demonstrate that the foam isn't doing anything totally unexpected," Sharma said.

Ronald Farms credits the foam with saving his life and he believes there is a higher reason why he is now sharing its story.

"I would highly, highly endorse it because it saved my life," Farms said.