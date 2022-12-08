Trained marksmen to shoot, kill aggressive coyotes in Nahant

NAHANT - The town of Nahant will become the first community in Massachusetts to bring in trained marksmen to shoot and kill habituated coyotes. Town officials voted Wednesday night to enter into an agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture.

"We have risen to a level of public safety threat in the town," said resident Vivien Gere who lost her dog Snoopy to an aggressive coyote back in June. "I had him on a short leash and the coyote just took him off the leash and slaughtered him and ran off with him right in front of me."

Videos have been plastered on social media pages of coyotes roaming the local golf course and running up town streets. It's enough that the town received approval from Mass Wildlife to enter into the agreement that will allow the federal sharpshooters to come in.

"It's not a response to a general dislike of coyotes. We have coyotes in Nahant who are not afraid to attack a pet or approach a human being," said Antonio Barletta, Nahant Town Administrator.

Resident Betty Gooding knows the pain of losing a pet, her cat Anthony was killed by a coyote on Labor Day. Her dog came face to face with a coyote in her yard just two days ago. "The coyote was staring right at Moose, and I was screaming at it at 5:30 in the morning. It just looked at me and didn't do anything," said Gooding.

An assessment of the area will begin next week. Officials say the goal is not to eliminate all coyotes in the town, but hopefully remove the most aggressive ones which is not easy to determine.

"Several animals will be removed over a period of time, and then the situation will be assessed to see if aggressive behaviors continue," said Dave Wattles with Mass Wildlife.

Nahant is a densely populated, square mile peninsula where coyotes have multiplied and gotten used to humans. Officials say trapping has proven ineffective, and local law enforcement doesn't have the necessary training.

But the plan isn't popular with everyone. "I'm an animal lover and coyotes are doing what coyotes do. More people need to keep track of their animals," said resident Barbara Devens.

Some residents are putting coyote collars with spikes on their dogs during walks, some carrying spray.

Vivien Gere believes the plan is the only way to protect people and their pets. "The coyotes here are so habituated and used to humans they're not afraid of us," Gere said.