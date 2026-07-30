TPS holders in Massachusetts concerned about not being able to work: "Supposed to have more time"

A federal judge in Massachusetts is now considering whether to step in and help the immigrants affected by the Trump administration's end to Temporary Protected Status.

"They don't know if they can bring the food to the table, if they are able to feed their children," said Ciro Valiende of the Venezuelan Association of Massachusetts. "They don't know if they can pay the mortgage or the rent."

Advocates for TPS rallied outside of the federal courthouse in Boston's Seaport on Thursday ahead of a hearing in a case challenging the freezing of work permits.

"It's going to be very difficult for them to have their work permits taken away from them these next couple of weeks because they are supposed to have more time," said Angela Palma.

Palma, a U.S. citizen and senior at Tufts, told WBZ-TV that both her parents are under TPS, fleeing both a civil war in El Salvador and a hurricane that tore through their hometown. Their status expires in September, but the federal government has already pulled their work permit, leaving them unable to provide for the family.

"They've been in this country for over 20 years," Palma said. "And in those 20 years they've started a family, me and my siblings, they've been able to work, pay taxes and provide for this country and after two decades are being told to head back home."

Advocates and organizers say that Palma's parents' circumstances are not unique and that many Salvadorans under TPS are being told they are no longer authorized to work in the U.S.

This court case also challenges a $102 asylum fee that is charged annually.