Townsend 'Old City' brush fire expected to burn for multiple days

Townsend residents warned of possible smoke smell from brush fire

TOWNSEND -- A brush fire in Townsend is expected to burn for several more days.

The fire off New Fitchburg Road is now officially called the "Old City Fire." The fire department said Sunday night that the 15-acre fire is 75% contained.

Residents can expect that the fire will "continue to create smoke and smell in the regional area."

Nineteen communities and firefighting agencies and dozens of firefighters worked with Townsend to get the fire under control this weekend.

Authorities also thanked residents and businesses that dropped off food and drinks for the crews.