Tornado warnings issued as storms scatter damage in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

BOSTON - Two tornado warnings were issued in parts of eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island Friday morning as storms rolled through during rush hour.

Where was the tornado warning in effect in Massachusetts and Rhode Island?

The first was issued by the National Weather Service just after 8:30 a.m. and expired at 9:15 a.m. That area covered parts of southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

According to WBZ-TV meteorologist Jacob Wycoff, the first signs of the tornado debris signature on radar were seen in Scituate, Rhode Island around 8:40 a.m. It then headed northeast towards Attleboro.

Johnston RI #riwx from around 845 AM - Friday 8/18/23 https://t.co/pBrI4ziLdQ — NWS Boston/Norton Skywarn (@WX1BOX) August 18, 2023

A second tornado warning was issued for parts of Norfolk, Bristol and Plymouth counties a short time later. That warning ended around 10:05 a.m.

Confirming where a tornado touched down in Massachusetts and Rhode Island

The National Weather Service will survey storm damage between Mansfield and Scituate, Rhode Island Friday to determine if any of it was caused by a tornado or straight line winds.

I spoke to one Johnston cemetery worker who said he rode out the tornado in a truck and could feel it inside the cab. He said one large tree was picked up and tossed across the cemetery leaving an empty hole behind. Some graves have also been uprooted. RI #Tornado pic.twitter.com/msJ1SNMsW4 — Rory Schuler (@RorySchuler) August 18, 2023

If you're wondering why tornado warnings are more frequent these days, it's because the National Weather Service radars can see the atmosphere better at multiple levels now than ever before.

How to stay safe during a tornado warning

During a tornado warning, there are several steps you can take to stay safe indoors and outside. Go to the lowest level of the building you are in and stay away from doors and windows. The bottom line is to always seek shelter immediately in a sturdy building.

