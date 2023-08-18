Tornado warnings issued as storms scatter damage in Massachusetts, Rhode Island
BOSTON - Two tornado warnings were issued in parts of eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island Friday morning as storms rolled through during rush hour.
Where was the tornado warning in effect in Massachusetts and Rhode Island?
The first was issued by the National Weather Service just after 8:30 a.m. and expired at 9:15 a.m. That area covered parts of southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
According to WBZ-TV meteorologist Jacob Wycoff, the first signs of the tornado debris signature on radar were seen in Scituate, Rhode Island around 8:40 a.m. It then headed northeast towards Attleboro.
A second tornado warning was issued for parts of Norfolk, Bristol and Plymouth counties a short time later. That warning ended around 10:05 a.m.
Confirming where a tornado touched down in Massachusetts and Rhode Island
The National Weather Service will survey storm damage between Mansfield and Scituate, Rhode Island Friday to determine if any of it was caused by a tornado or straight line winds.
If you're wondering why tornado warnings are more frequent these days, it's because the National Weather Service radars can see the atmosphere better at multiple levels now than ever before.
During any severe weather, you can track the storms on our interactive weather radar to see where the systems are heading.
How to stay safe during a tornado warning
During a tornado warning, there are several steps you can take to stay safe indoors and outside. Go to the lowest level of the building you are in and stay away from doors and windows. The bottom line is to always seek shelter immediately in a sturdy building.
Massachusetts Weather Radar
